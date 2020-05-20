Burger King India: from growth supporter to growth driver

Burger King is enjoying a fast-track journey on a growth express in India; a journey which shows no sign of slowing down.



If anything, the quick service restaurant (QSR) operator is about to step up another gear as 60 stores becomes 100-plus by 2017. The global fast food chain only arrived in the country towards the end of 2014, reaching 15 cities in very little time and offering added value through apps and home delivery much quicker than established rivals did several years ago.

A key driver of this expansion and a crucial backbone of ongoing product and service innovation is Burger King India’s supply chain, headed up by Chief Supply Chain Officer Sandeep Dey. Originally holding a packaging innovation background, Dey’s path took him from Unilever to franchise giant Yum!, where he spent six years heading up procurement operations for its brands before taking on the new challenge at Burger King.

The journey has been non-stop since. “The last 18 months has seen amazing growth,” Dey says. “We have successfully positioned our brand with consumers thanks to a uniquely localised menu, made entirely from scratch, with an incomparable guest experience.

“India is a unique market, the taste palates, though is experimental; mostly people like to savour the taste they are brought up with. That is why we have created an entirely new menu for India backed by extensive research and understanding of the local consumer preferences. Special emphasis was given on the extensive vegetarian menu and both our vegetarian and non-vegetarian menu has been well appreciated by the guests across India.



“We are one of the fastest growing companies in the Indian QSR space and we welcome vendors operating in the industry to join us on the journey and leverage our growth.”



