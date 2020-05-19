BREAKING: Apple To Replace Tim Cook As CEO

Senior Apple executives are secretly conducting research with the view of replacing CEO Tim Cook, according to an unexpected media report published in Forbes today.

The report states that “Wall Street sources close to some Apple executives” are saying a search for a new CEO at the giant tech company has already begun.

The report does highlight that it is purely speculation at this stage; Apple have not made a statement suggesting the senior board of directors are searching for a new chef executive.

The news comes after Apple’s share price plummeted from $US702 per share to a 52-week low of $US390.