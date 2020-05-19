Best Australian resorts for business conferences

Finding the perfect business conference venue is hardly simple.

Balancing location, cost, facilities, and the "resort" aspect is a tough task that requires a lot of research. In the beautiful country of Australia, there are several choices that can make for a well-run conference that will impress the attendees.

How can you find the perfect spot?

We take a look at a few solid choices for your next business conference, along with some advice on how to choose the best location for your event!

Three can't-miss Australian resorts for business conferences

You could do worse than to consider the following three Australian resorts for your next business conference:

1. Parklands Resort & Conference Centre: Five conference rooms that can hold 10 to 1,200 guests are offered at the resort one kilometer away from Mudgee. Parklandsoffers Wi-Fi, natural lighting, and other perks for any conference. It is situated minutes from local wineries, and the resort even offers stables, an indoor swimming pool, a tennis court, and more including farm animals on the property.

2. Peppers: Peppers offers an impressive number of options for business conferences across Australia. From small lodges to beachfront properties, Peppers offers small and large properties for conferences both large and small. There truly is something for everyone with the range of options available at Peppers.

3. Wirrina Cove: With Wirrina Cove, a business conference of up to 500 guests is possible. Located on the beautiful Fleurieu Penninsula, an hour south of Adelaide, Wirrina Cove offers team-building events, training seminars, and other types of conferences. Catering, a two-way bar, 18-hole golf course, and easy access to local horse riding, fishing, and McLaren Vale wineries makes Wirrina Cove an easy choice.

Making the right choice for your event

The first thing that you need to do is to analyze your needs - in terms of size your conference, available budget, and any other particulars. The latter can include location, easy catering options, and more.

It's easy to find options. However, the hard part is doing the legwork to find what is truly best for the business conference.

You'll do well to call several venues, to get a sense of pricing, availability, and fit for your specific needs. By doing this well in advance, it can assist you in finding a suitable location that isn't already taken.

Once you take these steps, you'll get a much better read on your options.

You can then make the decision - or perhaps present the finalists to your company, if needed - to secure your perfect Australian resort for the business conference.

About the author

Brian Neese is an author that specializes in content marketing, social media, and SEO. He writes about technology, HotelsCheap.org, marketing, and much more.