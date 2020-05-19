Australian Agricultural Company MD and CEO Jason Strong in shock resignation

Australian Agricultural Company’s (AAco) boss Jason Strong has resigned from his position in a surprise move.

AACo is Australia’s leading beef producer, and one of the oldest companies still operating in the country having been established in 1824.

Some commentators citing sources close to the company are saying that he resigned purely due to personal reasons. The business is performing well and in a healthy position, which is why the news has come somewhat out of the blue.

AACo Chairman Donald McGauchie said: “We have thanked Jason for his significant contribution to AACo and in leading the company as we transition from pastoral company towards a vertically integrated, luxury, branded beef business.

“Jason’s depth of market knowledge and passion for the Australian beef industry has been of tremendous value to AACo during his four year tenure. He leaves the business a respected leader, colleague and friend. We wish him well as he pursues his future opportunities.”

Strong himself added: “I am very proud of all that we have achieved at AACo. To have been able to achieve one of our best operating results in 193 years during the Company’s transition is a testament to the business and everyone in it.”

The AACo Board has engaged Egon Zehnder to lead an executive search for a new Managing Director, with a plan to fill the appointment before the end of calendar year 2017. The Board anticipates the search will include both external and internal candidates. Shehan Dissanayake, Executive Director of AACo, has advised the Board that he should not be considered for the role.