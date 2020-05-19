Ausdrill wins $157m gold mining contract in Ghana

Australian mining services company Ausdrill has just won a A$157 million contract to provide additional mining work at Perseus Mining’s Edikan gold mine located in the West African nation of Ghana.

Over a 42-months, work will be carried out by Ausdrill’s wholly owned contract mining African Mining Services- this will include drilling, blasting, load and haulage operations.

It has been estimated that the continuation of the project will create work for around 280 people.

Ausdrill MD Ron Sayers said: “The award of this contract clearly demonstrates the capability of AMS to continue to deliver quality and cost effective mining services to our clients.”

Operations on the mine are billed to begin in September 2016.

