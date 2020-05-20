Asian Steel Conference in India will focus on going green

The Asian Steel Conference is set to take place from February 6th in Bhubaneswar, India.

The triennial event will last for three days and is expected to focus on “making steel a better looking and more environmentally friendly product”, according to The Hindu.

The event is organised by the Iron and Steel Institute of Japan, the Chinese Society for Metals, the Korean Institute of Metals and Materials and the Indian Institute of Metals.

The main event will be sponsored by Tata Steel, and the conference is set to include 70 keynote speakers, including many from China, Korea and Japan but also from the Netherlands, UK, US, Belgium, Germany and Canada.

Major companies present will include Nippon Steel, POSCO and Bao Steel.

Anand Sen, president of TQM and Steel for Tata Steel Ltd, and Chairman of Asian Steel 2018 said that Asia is lagging behind the west in terms of industry.

He said: “Steel needs to become better-looking at a lower cost, and more environmentally-friendly. Academics from the University of Cambridge, and Chongqing University, China, heads of research labs at Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal, Japan and POSCO, Korea will address issues such as surface treatment and corrosion, steel products and applications and environmental engineering and waste utilisation.”