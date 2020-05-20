Arup chosen for Singapore masterplan

Arup has been named as a partner working with the Housing & Development Board of Singapore (HDB) to develop the Smart Urban Habitat Masterplan (SUHMP).

The NCS-led partnership comprising of AECOM Singapore, Arup Singapore, and Samsung SDS Asia Pacific will be identifying and recommending a series of ‘Smart Initiatives’ with which HDB can consider for deployment into HDB towns. These initiatives can include a variety of estate enhancing services such as smart community services and implementation of gamification tools to engage residents and foster closer community living.

Volker Buscher, Global Digital Leader, Arup, commented: “With more than a decade of expertise in the smart cities space, Arup has witnessed and been a part of using technology to transform and elevate urban living. We are excited to embark on this project with the Housing & Development Board, and to help Singapore further its ambition to become a smart nation.”

During the initial phase of the SUHMP consultancy, Arup and the partners will help define the vision, goals and strategies of the SUHMP through various working sessions and workshops with HDB as well as various government agencies. The masterplan will outline how HDB can harness technology to improve the quality of life for the community and establish a framework of technological initiatives within the estates.

