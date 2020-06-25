Aramex Australia and ShipStation upgrade e-commerce shipping

Leading e-commerce shipping specialist ShipStation has reportedly partnered with Aramex Australia to deliver an enhanced service for customers.

The latter company, formerly ‘Fastway Couriers’, currently operates in more than 60 countries and has established a reputation as one of the world’s foremost logistics companies. Aramex has 800 independent franchises established in Australia alone.

Meanwhile, ShipStation, an enterprise based in Austin, Texas, prides itself on spearheading web-based software for e-merchants to more efficiently process, fulfil and ship their orders. Founded in 2011, the company was acquired in 2014 by Stamps.com but continues to produce bold, authentic and empowering solutions.

Making e-commerce exceptional

One result of COVID-19 pandemic has been a (largely necessary) spike in online shopping as opposed to brick and mortar stores. Adobe cited a 4.1% increase in total, with grocery shopping exploding by 110% whilst electronics grew by an impressive 58%.

Potentially accelerating an already pre-existing trend as consumers move away from physical stores, ShipStation’s pledge to take online marketplace logistics to the next level couldn’t have come at a better time:

"Now more than ever, e-commerce retailers need delivery partners they can trust to deliver an exceptional last-mile delivery experience," said Krish Iyer, Head of Industry Relations and Strategic Partnerships at ShipStation.

An operational bonus for its partnership with Aramex Australia is its access to convenient parcel collection points at doorstops, as well as its Parcel Connect Service which enables packages to be collected from a range of tertiary locations, such as shops and petrol stations.

"Aramex offers the fast, affordable and predictable service that brands deserve. We're proud to add them to our network of trusted partners," added Iyer.

Laying the foundations for a better service

The excitement for the collaboration is clearly mutual, as Peter Lipinski, CEO of Aramex Australia, explains:

"At Aramex Australia, we know that convenience is king. We have laid strong foundations and have been investing in resources to ensure we deliver the best and most efficient solutions for our customers.

“Accessing the Aramex network unlocks some exciting opportunities for e-commerce retailers including international shipping to over 220 countries across the globe.

With coverage of roughly 90% of Australia’s population, access to Aramex’s network will be a substantial boost to ShipStation’s rate of growth in the APAC region. With more than 300 global partnerships now in place, the company’s mission to augment e-commerce logistics is well underway.