The AMCL: taking pride in Australian manufacturing

The Australian Made Campaign Limited (AMCL) is on a mission to encourage consumers to purchase specially marked raw materials, tools and building products.

The ‘Australian Made’ logo has guaranteed domestic-grade quality for over 20 years and is a mark of pride for manufacturers who wish to ensure the continued development of local supply chains.

“Australian manufacturers make some of the highest quality building products in the world, and from our most recent research these products and materials are increasingly preferred by builders and home renovators,” said Ben Lazzaro, CEO.

Supporting an important sector

Calculated by the government to contribute AU$100bn to the country’s annual GDP, manufacturing is a crucial keystone of Australia’s economy, making the AMCL’s campaign a particularly far-reaching initiative.

A study conducted by Roy Morgan Research found that a decisive 90% of Australians over the age of 14 would prefer to buy domestically sourced products, with 66% saying that Australian building and raw materials were industrially superior.

The ethically sourced labour and high-quality craftsmanship were among the reasons why individuals and businesses preferred to buy locally.

Accepted by the industry

Speaking on behalf of leading tool manufacturer Mumme Tools, David Shepherd, Marketing Manager, said, “We are proud to be Australian Made.

“We make a top-quality product. It’s made from the right materials, heat-treated correctly and made fit for use, so it’s safe for the end-user.

“It is important to retain the skills that have been built in Australia over the last couple of hundred years. Supporting Australian manufactures allows us to pass these skills on to future generations.”

Similarly, CEO of Prysmian Australia, Hamavand Shroff, believed that the benefits of local manufacturing were apparent. “We know customers recognise the Australian Made logo and want to support the products that carry it.

“One of the areas Prysmian really leads in is innovation. Having the local R&D centre allows us to work with our customers and clients to come up with global solutions for their specific applications and specific needs.”

Summing up the campaign, Lazzaro concluded, “Make sure it measures up and look for the Australian Made logo. It is the easiest way to ensure you’re buying genuine Australian products and supporting local businesses and jobs.”

