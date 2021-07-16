Top 10 Business Hotels in Asia

With the COVID vaccines continuously being administered, the world begins to reopen and business travel is beginning to pick up again. From Bali to Delhi and from Dubai to Shanghai, we highlight the best luxury hotels for business travel in Asia.

10. The Oberoi New Delhi, New Delhi, India

First on our list for your next business trip is the Oberoi New Delhi. Guests can enjoy beautiful 360 degree views including the Humayun’s tomb & the Delhi Golf Course. All rooms offer king-sized beds & guests are treated to a Sunday buffet serving dishes from around the world.

Starting room price per night: $233

9. Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai, China

The Mandarin Oriental Pudong is located in Pudong’s central financial district on the banks of the Huangpu River. Guest’s are offered rooms with views of the Lujiazui skyscrapers, an indoor pool & a variety of bar options.

Starting room price per night: $314

8. Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, Shanghai, China

Another entry to our list from China, the Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, has a total of 260 rooms and suites. As well as top tier room service, guests can enjoy a couple of executive lounges, a luxury spa and 3 restaurants.

Starting room price per night: $315

7. Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

The design of the summer homes of Old Arabia were drawn upon when modeling the Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf at Madinat Jumeirah. Guests can choose from 283 luxury rooms and are welcome to enjoy the resort’s scenic waterways, multiple restaurants and bars, and a gym offering a wide array of activities.

Starting room price per night: $368

6. Raffles Dubai, Dubai, UAE

Perfect for travel leisure is the Raffles Dubai which is located in the center of the city near many tourist attractions & fitness centers. Dubai’s skyline can be admired from the balcony of every room.

Starting room price per night: $416

5. The Peninsula Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan

Located in the business district of Marunouchi, The Peninsula Tokyo lies in the within the business center of Marunouchi. Guests are treated to exquisite room views of the Hibiya Park and Imperial Palace Gardens.

Starting room price per night: $466

4. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, Bangkok, Thailand

Next up we have the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok which allows guests to choose from 393 rooms and 35 luxurious suites all boasting steller views of the Chao Phraya River.

Starting room price per night: $511

3. The Upper House, Hong Kong, China

The Upper House has a minimalist design with high-tech elements. Occupying the top 10 floors of a skyscraper its no surprise that visitors to this hotel are treated to magnificent views.

Starting room price per night: $619

2. Amandari, Bali, Indonesia

Modeling the forms of a traditional Balinese village, Amandari gives its visitors thatched-roof suites and stunning villas to choose from. With lush garden courtyards, private plunge pools, and views of rice terraces it’s no wonder why this resort is considered paradise.

Starting room price per night: $970

1. Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

With its sail-shaped structure the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is one of the most recongised luxury resors in the world. Located in Dubai, visitors are offered a personal butler service & airport transfers in a Rolls Royce, Mercedes, or helicopter. Vistors also get access to four different swimming pools and fine dining restaurants.

Starting room price per night: $1,608