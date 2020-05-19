Work begins on NZ leg of 43 terabyte Hawaiki transpacific cable

A 15,000km submarine cable connecting Oregon in the US to Sydney and the north coast of New Zealand via Hawaii is entering the final leg of construction.

Once completed, the cable will add 43 terabytes of connectivity capacity to the market, and is set to cost around $0.5bn to complete. The work is being carried out by Hawaiki Submarine Cable LP and TE SubCom, owned by TE Connectivity which turns over upwards of $13bn a year.

With several thousands of kilometers of undersea fiber-optic cable on board, TE SubCom’s cable-laying vessel CS Responder is now berthed in Auckland, poised to begin marine activities for the New Zealand leg of the transoceanic cable system later this month. It will meet land at Mangawhai Heads on the northwest coast of the North Island.

Remi Galasso,CEO of Hawaiki, commented: “Landing the cable in its home country represents a major event for our team and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our New Zealand partners for their continuous support.

“Hawaiki will bring huge benefits to New Zealand in terms of greater connectivity to Australia and the US, security of supply, diversity and increased business opportunities for the Telecom and IT industries.”

Once finished, Hawaiki will be the first and only carrier-neutral cable system between Australia, New Zealand and the US. The project is due to complete in June of this year.