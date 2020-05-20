Article
Technology

Why the Tokyo Game Show will be the biggest yet

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

The Tokyo Game Show taking place this weekend is set to be the largest ever in the event’s two decade-long history.
 

This year’s show will host at least 600 exhibitors – a 20 percent increase on last year’s event that drew crowds numbering around 300,000. The event is actually taking place outside of Tokyo will run from Thursday to Sunday to showcase the best and brightest in gaming technologies.

Virtual reality and exhibitions from the world’s premier gaming companies will be the main attractions at the event, alongside discussions about the interplay of gaming and artificial intelligence.

The show opens at 10 am on Saturday and closes at 5 pm Sunday at Makuhari Messe convention centre in Chiba.
 

Speakers from global gaming giants such as CAPCOM, Sega, Bandai Namco, Fove and HTC will feature prominently – developer Square Enix has even suggested that it will be unveiling a new game at the Tokyo Game Show.

Sony has multiple press conferences lined up to announce its release of Playstation VR and the announcement of the PlayStation 4 Pro.

The Tokyo Game Show is also one of Japan’s largest cosplay events.
 

The September issue of Business Review Australia & Asia is now live.

Follow @BizRevAsia and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Asia is also on Facebook. 

SOURCE: [Stripes

Tokyo Game Show Makuhari Messe convention centre ChibaJapan Gaming Virtual Reality Gaming Sony Japan
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy