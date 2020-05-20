Why the Tokyo Game Show will be the biggest yet

The Tokyo Game Show taking place this weekend is set to be the largest ever in the event’s two decade-long history.



This year’s show will host at least 600 exhibitors – a 20 percent increase on last year’s event that drew crowds numbering around 300,000. The event is actually taking place outside of Tokyo will run from Thursday to Sunday to showcase the best and brightest in gaming technologies.

Virtual reality and exhibitions from the world’s premier gaming companies will be the main attractions at the event, alongside discussions about the interplay of gaming and artificial intelligence.

The show opens at 10 am on Saturday and closes at 5 pm Sunday at Makuhari Messe convention centre in Chiba.



Speakers from global gaming giants such as CAPCOM, Sega, Bandai Namco, Fove and HTC will feature prominently – developer Square Enix has even suggested that it will be unveiling a new game at the Tokyo Game Show.

Sony has multiple press conferences lined up to announce its release of Playstation VR and the announcement of the PlayStation 4 Pro.

The Tokyo Game Show is also one of Japan’s largest cosplay events.



