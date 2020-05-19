Why SMEs should take note of the new serko.travel app

Serko Ltd. announced the Australian launch of its new small business travel management application, serko.travel, in conjunction with Xero, an online accountancy software company.



Unveiled at Xero’s cloud accounting conference, ‘Xerocon South’ in Brisbane, the new application is available for any business in Australia with up to 150 employees to sign up and make bookings online without any service fees.

Designed to improve the way small businesses book and manage company travel, serko.travel gives users simplified access to the same travel-booking technology enjoyed by more than 6000 large organisations across Australia and New Zealand today.

The application, which is accessed via desktop and via iPhone and Android, allows users to book domestic, Trans-Tasman and international business trips for themselves or on behalf of other people in their organisation.

In addition, the app allows users to change bookings, set parameters on employee use, control budgets and importantly, connect to Xero’s software. The features combine to help businesses save hundreds of hours a year in admin time and drive significant cost savings through better travel management and policy compliance.

Speaking at Xerocon, Darrin Grafton, Serko CEO said “serko.travel brings together all of the key travel suppliers in the region, from Air New Zealand and Qantas to Booking.com and Expedia, and allows users to book everything in one place, at the same time, without having to pay any service fees. It’s a completely new way for businesses to manage business travel that will help them save time and money, particularly those that use Xero.”

Jim Thompson, Director at digital marketing agency, One Rabbit, said: “We have trialled serko.travel for about three weeks now and it has made a huge difference. Our office manager no longer spends hours on separate supplier websites booking flights and accommodation.



“Serko.travel not only offers us access to the same online deals, but we have also found it very straightforward to send travel details to clients who are sponsoring our travel too.”

Unlike any other online travel booking system, the online functionality of serko.travel will also be complemented by expert offline support from Helloworld for Business, Corporate Traveller and Flight Centre Business Travel. For the first time, they will offer Travel Expert services on an ‘on demand’ basis which means travellers only have to pay ‘if and when’ they need their services.

Anna Curzon, Managing Director at Xero said: “For businesses that book a lot of travel, serko.travel is the ideal add-on to Xero. It fits perfectly into our recently launched App Marketplace - our one-stop-shop for cloud apps that connect to Xero.

“The integration between the systems allows travel booking data from serko.travel to flow seamlessly into Xero, streamlining and simplifying the process of reconciling credit card statements.”



Business Review Australia & Asia's September issue is live.

Follow @BizReviewAU and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Australia is also on Facebook.