[VIDEO] How the new messaging assistant 'M' will change Facebook

In an attempt to ramp up its competition with rivals Apple, Google and Microsoft, Facebook has unveiled its plans to install its own assistant within its messaging service simply called “M.”

But the major difference in Facebook’s messaging service is it will actually complete simple human tasks for you, such as make purchases, book reservations and set up deliveries. While, the competition relies solely on the science of artificial intelligence and has a much more limited scope of capabilities, “M” uses the help of real humans.

The new personal digital assistant service will also help users find information and complete various tasks. It’s backed by “M trainers” that allow it to not only answer simple questions, but complex ones as well.

Much like the competition’s similar versions, Facebook uses data you input about yourself to suggest things based on what it knows about you.

While “M” has been tested for several weeks and is nearly ready to be launched, Facebook hasn’t disclosed an exact release date at this point.

However, it is an exciting first step toward allowing those who use Messenger to complete a variety of tasks so they can spend more time focusing on other aspects of their lives.

