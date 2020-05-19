VIDEO: Apple’s New Campus - Aerial Drone Shows Us What to Expect

With the release of the Apple Campus 2 construction video shot on a GoPro with a drone, interest in Apple’s new campus has skyrocketed. Although the current construction status has the site looking like a shallow donut in the ground, once completed, Apple’s affectionately nicknamed “Spaceship” will be a model of renewable energy and workplace interaction of the future.

Norman Foster is the lead architect on the project. He was contacted by Steve Jobs in the late 2000s to take on the project. Jobs involved in the design until his death in 2011. His alma mater at Stanford and the landscape where he grew up in the fruit bowl of America influenced the design of the Spaceship from day 1.

Apple Campus 2, the official name of the project, will add nearly 3 million square feet of (over 900,000 metres) of office space to the company’s Cupertino, California operations. Nearly 80 percent of the site will be green space, as one of the goals of the location is to restore the native vegetation to an area that before construction started looked like one big car park.

Apple Campus 2 will hold more than 12,000 employees, and is looking to shape the future of employee interaction.

“We have a building which is pushing social behaviour and the way people work to new limits. How are people going to work in the future and interact in the future?” said Stehan Behling, architect with Foster + Partner.

The design as we know it will include an impressive employee fitness centre, two parking facilities with a transit system to and from the Spaceship, and four basement levels that feature an auditorium and additional parking.

One of the features Apple and the architects are touting is that the building will be entirely powered by renewable energy, and will have one of the largest solar arrays every designed for a corporate campus on site. The building has been planned so that there is no net increase in greenhouse gas emissions. Apple Campus 2 won’t even need air con or heating for nearly three quarters of the year, as the design of the natural ventilation system will cool and heat the building accordingly.

Currently, Apple Campus 2 is set to open sometime in 2016. It will be closed to the public. There are not many large companies that have “campuses” like Apple, Google and Facebook in Australia. After Apple’s is finished however, maybe some companies will be inspired to help shape the future of employee interaction and renewable energy with their own campuses.