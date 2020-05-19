Tesla begins building world’s biggest battery to bolster South Australia grid

South Australia will be home to the world’s biggest battery in December as Tesla started work on building the 100-plus megawatt energy storage unit.

After winning the contract in July, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company would have the battery up and running within 100 days.

The project is timely given the massive energy blackout suffered during this time last year, with as many as 1.7mn residents left with no power supply. Business also suffered enormously – BHP Billiton alone lost $105mn from the cessation of activity at its Olympic Dam mine.

The Tesla Powerpack will charge using renewable energy from the Hornsdale Wind Farm and then deliver electricity during peak hours to help maintain a reliable operation of South Australia's electrical infrastructure.

Upon completion, the system will be the largest lithium-ion battery storage project in the world and will provide enough power for more than 30,000 homes, approximately equal to the amount of homes that lost power during the blackout period.