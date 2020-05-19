Article
Technology

Tesla begins building world’s biggest battery to bolster South Australia grid

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

South Australia will be home to the world’s biggest battery in December as Tesla started work on building the 100-plus megawatt energy storage unit.

After winning the contract in July, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company would have the battery up and running within 100 days.  

The project is timely given the massive energy blackout suffered during this time last year, with as many as 1.7mn residents left with no power supply. Business also suffered enormously – BHP Billiton alone lost $105mn from the cessation of activity at its Olympic Dam mine.

RELATED STORIES:

 

The Tesla Powerpack will charge using renewable energy from the Hornsdale Wind Farm and then deliver electricity during peak hours to help maintain a reliable operation of South Australia's electrical infrastructure.

Upon completion, the system will be the largest lithium-ion battery storage project in the world and will provide enough power for more than 30,000 homes, approximately equal to the amount of homes that lost power during the blackout period.

Australian renewable energy industryTesla AustraliaLithium-ion batteries
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy