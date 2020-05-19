Article
Technology

Telstra conducts world’s first end-to-end 5G data call

By Galia Ilan
May 19, 2020
Telstra successfully made the world’s first end-to-end 5G non-standalone data call on a commercial network.

The largest telecommunications firm in Australia conducted the call at its Innovation Centre located on the Gold Coast.

“This is another important step in taking 5G out of the lab and into a real-world production mobile network environment, consistent with our commitment to lead on 5G as part of our Telstra2022 strategy,” the CEO of Telstra, Andrew Penn, announced on Telstra Exchange.

The call was made in collaboration with the Swedish telecom, Ericsson, and the American technology company, Intel.

“The call brought together the core components required for a real commercial 5G network call, including Telstra’s network, a Telstra SIM and Telstra licensed 3.5GHz commercial spectrum, as well as Ericsson’s commercial 5G NR radio 6488, baseband and packet core for 5G EPC and the Intel® 5G Mobile Trial Platform for the 5G NR UE,” Penn continued.

“What this means in practical terms is this 5G call is the closest any provider has come to making a true real-world commercial 5G call and marks another 5G first for Telstra.”

The company noted the progress it has made with 5G technology and claims it will continue its efforts to lead the market.

