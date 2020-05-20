Tech Mahindra’s new telco strategy – five things you need to know

India’s tech giant Tech Mahindra, the world’s fifth biggest IT services provider, has revealed a new strategy for its network services business, which could indicate that the giant is looking to find growth from this vertical again.

Here are five things you need to know:

1. Staring it in the face?



Tech Mahindra’s telecom segment comprises almost half (49 percent) its revenues – renewing focus in this area seems shrewd given this statistic

2. Three-pronged approach



The company will deploy a three-pronged strategy, known as Run better, Change faster and Grow greater, which also forms its Comms 3.0 plan. Manish Vyas, CEO-Network Services and president communication business, Tech Mahindra said "Since 2004-05 we have been stating that telecom will be our focus area, but we also said that we will diversify within this and not just relegate ourselves to IT services work.

“This strategy reiterates that focus and will allow our clients to run their operation better, help them transform their technology adoption and grow better."

3. Training for change



For any organisation undergoing important changes, on-boarding staff is one of the most important priories and this is no different for Tech Mahindra. Vyas indicated that the company has trained hundreds and thousands of its employees to change their thinking, work with new technology and disrupt the status quo.

"Other than this we have also set up innovation centres across geographies where Tech Mahindra has a critical mass. From a customer standpoint we are asking ourselves what we disrupt first and offer them."

4. Bringing acquisitions together



Tech Mahindra will also be amalgamating of all its major acquisitions that cover its telecom operations. This includes Comviva, the BPO business of Hutchison and LCC.

"All these acquisitions have been phenomenal for us in terms of the direction we want to go. We will continue to look at acquisitions too. We will look for acquisition in areas cloud, IoT, network, and Open source," said Vyas.

5. Disruptive partnerships



Another focus of the new strategy will be foster an eco-system of partners, especially disruptors. Vyas said: "Today we work with almost all the players in the telecom space. In North America I would not have been able to say this two years back, but today we work with all the telecom services players there, same for Europe. Now with this strategy we want to go deeper into client accounts."

