Speedcast to strengthen governmental remote comms activity with $100mn UltiSat acquisition

Remote communications company Speedcast is to acquire US counterpart UltiSat for US$100mn.

UltiSat is a provider of remote communications and professional services specifically to governments, in particular the US Government, and to International Government Organisations (IGOs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

Speedcast is seeking to boost its own position in the Government and NGO sectors, complementing adding to its current government activities in Australia, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

Speedcast CEO Pierre-Jean Beylier said: “The acquisition of UltiSat extends Speedcast’s position serving Government and NGO customers. UltiSat has built a really strong reputation providing remote communications and professional services to key customers, such as the U.S. Government and IGOs.

“I am excited to have the UltiSat team joining Speedcast. Speedcast’s scale, global network and unique support services capabilities will enable the combined Group to provide expanded services and coverage for UltiSat’s customers around the world. Speedcast will also be able to leverage UltiSat’s solutions and expertise to serve other governments globally with which Speedcast has existing relationships.”

UltiSat CEO Mohammed G. Abutaleb will lead the newly-formed Government division at Speedcast that will be focused on providing communication solutions and professional services to Speedcast’s and UltiSat’s existing and new Government and IGO customers, as well as driving new growth in the nearly $5B market for government and military satellite communications.

Abutaleb added: “The UltiSat team is thrilled to join the Speedcast Group. Speedcast’s scale and global capabilities will enable us to expand the portfolio of services we can offer to our customers and to pursue new opportunities. This is an exciting development for our employees and our customers, and I look forward to taking our combined Government and IGO business to new heights over the years to come.”

The transaction is expected to complete in Q4 2017 subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.