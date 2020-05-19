Spark’s commercial IoT network switched on to 60% of NZ, 70% by July

Businesses and organisations can leverage connectivity provided by the internet of things (IoT) after Spark switched on its network.

Covering 60% of urban and rural New Zealand, businesses and local councils can use the network to connect to things like vehicles, waterways, machinery and carparks. Even bins will be able to communicate when they are full and in need of emptying.

Michael Stribling, Spark’s General Manager IoT Solutions, said: “Our IoT capability is really gathering pace, and now we’ve got this critical mass of coverage we’re able to make the network commercially available. This is a real milestone for Spark as we help New Zealand organisations win big in IoT.”

See also:

Spark wants to widen coverage to 70% of the country by July this year and is considering partnerships with other companies to help extend this reach further. It says its LoRaWAN technology, which carries small amounts of data over long distances, is a cheaper alternative to cellular networks.

One company looking to leverage Spark’s network is NB Smartcities NZ, which will look to utilise the new network for its smart outdoor lighting technology.

Stribling added: “It’s Spark’s vision to help New Zealand businesses find their edge here in New Zealand and overseas.

“Connected technologies play a big role in bridging the geographical barriers we face as a country. It’s critical for us that the networks we provide enable New Zealand businesses to reach the world.”