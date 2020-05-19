Article
Technology

Spark’s commercial IoT network switched on to 60% of NZ, 70% by July

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Businesses and organisations can leverage connectivity provided by the internet of things (IoT) after Spark switched on its network.

Covering 60% of urban and rural New Zealand, businesses and local councils can use the network to connect to things like vehicles, waterways, machinery and carparks. Even bins will be able to communicate when they are full and in need of emptying.

Michael Stribling, Spark’s General Manager IoT Solutions, said: “Our IoT capability is really gathering pace, and now we’ve got this critical mass of coverage we’re able to make the network commercially available. This is a real milestone for Spark as we help New Zealand organisations win big in IoT.”

See also:

Spark wants to widen coverage to 70% of the country by July this year and is considering partnerships with other companies to help extend this reach further. It says its LoRaWAN technology, which carries small amounts of data over long distances, is a cheaper alternative to cellular networks.

One company looking to leverage Spark’s network is NB Smartcities NZ, which will look to utilise the new network for its smart outdoor lighting technology.

Stribling added: “It’s Spark’s vision to help New Zealand businesses find their edge here in New Zealand and overseas.

“Connected technologies play a big role in bridging the geographical barriers we face as a country. It’s critical for us that the networks we provide enable New Zealand businesses to reach the world.”

IoTSparkNew technology industry
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy