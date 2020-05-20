Article
Technology

Six facts about Samsung BioLogics $2 billion IPO

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd – the biotech manufacturing arm of Samsung recently said its initial public offering could raise $2 billion which would make it South Korea’s third-largest.
 

Here are six facts you need to know:

1. Strengthening pharmaceuticals
 

The Samsung Group is looking to strengthen its biopharmaceutical and drugs businesses as a new source for growth as the smartphone space becomes increasingly competitive. The offering is aimed at funding a radical production expansion which will eventually make BioLogics the world's largest contract manufacturer of biotech medicines.

2. Supporting ‘biosimilars’
 

Samsung’s IPO will also raise more capital for its unlisted unit - Samsung Bioepis - which aims to beat rivals to market with its lower-cost copies of top-selling drugs, known as ‘biosimilars’.

3. Meeting demand
 

Speaking to Reuters, Kiwoom Securities analyst Kim Joo-yong said: "The company specialises in monoclonal antibody drug manufacturing, and almost all the blockbuster drugs such as Humira, Enbrel, Remicade and Herceptin that will see strong biosimilar demand are monoclonal antibody products."

4. Share offering
 

The offering of 25 percent of the company is expected to consist of a new share issue of 11 million shares and the sale of 5.5 million existing shares by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. With an indicative pricing range of 113,000 won-136,000 won per share, it is expected to raise as much as 2.25 trillion won ($2 billion). The upper end of the price range would also value BioLogics as South Korea's 30th largest publicly traded company.

5. Factory investments
 

BioLogics announced that 780 billion won of the proceeds will be used to invest in its factories, although whether it will be used to construct new sites or improve existing ones is yet to be seen.

6. Ownership
 

Samsung Electronics is the second-largest shareholder in BioLogics after Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS), the de facto holding company for the Samsung Group. C&T and related shareholders will own 74.93 percent of the company after the listing.

The September issue of Business Review Australia & Asia is now live.

Follow @BizRevAsia and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Asia is also on Facebook. 

Samsung BioLogics Co LtdSamsung BioLogics initial public offering South Korea initial public offering Biotech medicines manufacture
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy