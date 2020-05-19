Article
Technology

ServiceNow granted certification to provide cloud services to Australian government

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
ServiceNow has received Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) certification for cloud services to hold Australian Government Unclassified DLM information.

The certification was granted to California-based ServiceNow by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) for ‘Unclassified DLM’, which is reflected on the ASD Certified Cloud Services List (CCSL).

The company has a number of governmental bodies on its books, including Transport for NSW and Parks Victoria.

ServiceNow was audited by an independent assessor endorsed under the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP), which is governed and administered by ASD.

The security assessment examined the security controls of ServiceNow’s people, processes and technology to meet the Australian Government stringent standards, including a review of ServiceNow’s Australian data centres based in Sydney and Brisbane.

“We are very pleased to receive this recognition by the Australian Government, which will help provide local, state and federal government agencies the reassurance to accelerate their move to the cloud,” said David Oakley, Managing Director, ServiceNow ANZ.

The ServiceNow software enables agencies to develop and enhance services such as IT, human resources and finance across their enterprise.

