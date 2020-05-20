Schneider Electric named one of world’s most ethical companies for seventh time

Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, has announced that it has been recognised as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere® Institute, the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This is the seventh consecutive year that Schneider Electric has received this accolade from Ethisphere®.

Through its World’s Most Ethical Company® list, the Ethisphere® Institute publicly honours for eleventh year companies that have demonstrated ethical leadership in their industries, using ethical conduct as a profit driver and a competitive differentiator.

This year, 124 companies were designated as World’s Most Ethical Companies. These companies represent 52 industry sectors headquartered in 19 countries. Schneider Electric is one of the only two companies honoured in the “Diversified machinery” category.

“We are particularly proud of being honoured for the seventh year by Ethisphere Institute, and moreover to be among the only two companies recognised in our category. It proves that Schneider Electric considers very thoroughly ethical challenges and address them with impact and efficiency, in line with our corporate values”, said Emmanuel Babeau, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance & Legal Affairs and Chairman of the Ethics & Responsibility Committee at Schneider Electric. In so doing, our customers may be sure that our ethical standards are the highest possible and that we care for planet and society”.

“Over the last eleven years we have seen the shift in societal expectations, constant redefinition of laws and regulations and the geo-political climate. We have also seen how companies honored as the World’s Most Ethical respond to these challenges. They invest in their local communities around the world, embrace strategies of diversity and inclusion, and focus on long term-ism as a sustainable business advantage”, said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "Congratulations to everyone at Schneider Electric for being recognised as a World's Most Ethical Company".

