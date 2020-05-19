SAP Ariba launches Spot Buy in ANZ with eBay

SAP Ariba has annoucned that it is rolling out SAP Ariba Spot Buy, in Australia and New Zealand through an expanded partnership with eBay Business Supply. The market-leading solution for managing non-contracted purchases launches down under following successful deployments across North America and Europe.

The offering promises to transform spot buying, matching buyer demand with seller supply in an efficient digital marketplace to drive a simple, more transparent process that delivers savings to buyers and opportunities to sellers.

“Spot buys are a huge category of indirect spend that is largely undermanaged because companies lack effective tools to facilitate the time-sensitive supplier identification, qualification, and bidding involved,” said Tony Alvarez, General Manager, SAP Ariba Spot Buy. “SAP Ariba Spot Buy changes all of this.”

In joining forces to bring Spot Buy to Australia and New Zealand, SAP Ariba and eBay are creating an innovative new channel through which small and medium sized selling organisations can open doors to opportunities that may previously have been closed to them.

Pairing SAP Ariba’s business network and cloud-based procurement applications with eBay Business Supply’s expansive catalogues for indirect goods, the solution combines the convenience of a consumer-like shopping experience with business controls, enabling even the most casual users to quickly find and immediately buy thousands of contracted and non-contracted items in accordance with their company’s procurement policies and procedures.

“Marketplaces have become a disruptive force for B2B buying and selling,” said Mark Bulgin, Head of New Business, eBay “Together, eBay Business Supply and SAP Ariba can deliver a unique solution that enables companies to buy the goods they need to power their businesses at competitive prices and delivery options, while also affording suppliers the opportunity to expand their reach among a significant global base of profitable customers.”

A unique offering that goes beyond simple catalogues for indirect goods, SAP Ariba Spot Buy provides the technology, content and expertise that organisations need to gain greater visibility into their spend and fuel the compliance needed to get unplanned buys under control.

With SAP Ariba Spot Buy, companies can:

• Find:

If an item isn’t listed in a company’s catalogue, users can search the SAP Ariba Spot Buy catalogue – populated with more than one billion listings across over 20,000 categories to locate it.

• Approve:

Through configurable business rules and spot buy-specific workflow, purchases are automatically aligned with corporate policies and routed for approval.

• Buy:

Approved purchases trigger checkout, secure payment, and shipment of goods.

More than two million buyers and sellers are connected to the SAP Ariba Network – these users transact over $ 1 trillion in commerce on an annual basis. With more than one billion items listed on eBay globally, generating commerce in excess of $21 billion, sellers can access a global network of buyers using SAP Ariba Spot Buy, who spend billions on indirect goods and services every year and connect directly with them to offer their goods when and where they are needed.

To learn more about SAP Ariba Spot Buy and the value it can deliver, visit: www.ariba.com

