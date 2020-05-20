Article
Samsung and the New York Times produce 360 videos

May 20, 2020
South Korean tech giant Samsung is working with the New York Times to produce an innovative and immersive 360-degree video journalism experience.

The project is available on multiple channels including the web; The New York Times‘ mobile apps; and through Samsung’s VR content service.

The Daily 360 has promised to deliver at least one 360-degree video daily. Samsung is supporting this by providing its state-of-the-art technology (mainly Gear 360 cameras) to NYT’s journalists, wherever they are in the world.

 “Virtual reality storytelling isn’t just exciting and immersive, it can forge a lasting and empathetic connection between viewers and subjects,” said Marc Mathieu, chief marketing officer at Samsung Electronics America. “In collaborating with The New York Times, we want Samsung’s innovative products and services to show how coverage of the world’s most important stories can be made richer, more useful, and more human when augmented by 360-degree experiences.”

The NYT has used immersive video in the past and, it appears, is keen to extend this further. Last year, the newspaper issued a million Google Cardboard VR viewers to a new series of VR films.

