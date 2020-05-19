Article
Technology

Pizza the New Zealand high life – Domino’s Pizza successfully trials delivery drones

By Harry Allan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Domino’s Pizza is cutting out the middle man, and will become the first company in the world to use drones for commercial pizza deliveries, following a recent trial in New Zealand.
 

Off the back of aviation authorities in the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand relaxing their rules for commercial drones the global pizza powerhouse carried out a demonstration delivery by drone in Auckland. Domino’s pizza drone deliveries were carried out using drones made by American-based Flirtey.

Don Meij, the chief executive of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, said: “We’ve always said that it doesn’t make sense to have a 2-tonne machine delivering a 2 kilogram order.”

Speaking after the Domino’s test flight, New Zealand’s Transport Minister, Simon Bridges, said: “Our enabling laws and regulation means we have the ideal environment.”
 

Philip Solaris, director of drone company X-craft Enterprises, warned that companies such as Domino’s could be held back by rules that require drones to be kept in sight of humans at all times. Drone deliveries will be legal in Australia next month, providing they stay at least 30 metres (100 feet) away from houses.

Domino’s said it was looking at operating further drone delivery trials in Australia, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan and Germany.
 

Business Review Australia & Asia's August issue is live. 

Follow @BizReviewAU and @MrNLon on Twitter. 

Business Review Australia is also on Facebook. 

SOURCE: [The Guardian]

Drone deliveries Australia Drone deliveries new Zealand Domino’s Pizza drones X-craft Enterprises
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy