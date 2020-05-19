Pizza the New Zealand high life – Domino’s Pizza successfully trials delivery drones

Domino’s Pizza is cutting out the middle man, and will become the first company in the world to use drones for commercial pizza deliveries, following a recent trial in New Zealand.



Off the back of aviation authorities in the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand relaxing their rules for commercial drones the global pizza powerhouse carried out a demonstration delivery by drone in Auckland. Domino’s pizza drone deliveries were carried out using drones made by American-based Flirtey.

Don Meij, the chief executive of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, said: “We’ve always said that it doesn’t make sense to have a 2-tonne machine delivering a 2 kilogram order.”

Speaking after the Domino’s test flight, New Zealand’s Transport Minister, Simon Bridges, said: “Our enabling laws and regulation means we have the ideal environment.”



Philip Solaris, director of drone company X-craft Enterprises, warned that companies such as Domino’s could be held back by rules that require drones to be kept in sight of humans at all times. Drone deliveries will be legal in Australia next month, providing they stay at least 30 metres (100 feet) away from houses.

Domino’s said it was looking at operating further drone delivery trials in Australia, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan and Germany.



Business Review Australia & Asia's August issue is live.

Follow @BizReviewAU and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Australia is also on Facebook.

SOURCE: [The Guardian]