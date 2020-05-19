Optus Home Zone Service Improves 3G Signals

Unlike its competitors who are working largely ignoring home telephony to advance their mobile phone offerings, telco Optus is introducing a femtocell service to improve home phone services.

Called Optus 3G Home Zone, the home phone service provides a tailored mobile coverage to the home or home office combined with an unlimited call offer. Optus mobile customers who purchase the Optus 3G Home Zone will be able to make unlimited standard national calls from $5 a month within the Home Zone footprint.

The Femtocell, which Optus is calling the Home Zone device, is a miniature mobile phone base station that users can mount in their homes, offices or other large buildings whose walls can be hard for 3G signals to capture. “They pick up a 3G signal from a fixed-line broadband internet connection and broadcast it over a radius of about 30m. The signal is strong enough to penetrate walls, and much easier for handsets to connect to than the signal coming from the usual mobile tower,” The Australian says.

Managing Director of Optus Consumer Michael Smith said, “We believe today’s announcement signifies the biggest challenge to the Australian home phone since services began nearly 130 years ago. Improved coverage can be easily activated through an online portal where customers can add and remove up to twelve friends, family and colleagues to ensure they have a secure and dedicated signal within the home or small office environment.”

