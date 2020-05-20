Ooredoo and Ericsson form cloud partnership

Ooredoo Group and Ericsson have agreed a five-year contract to implement an innovative revenue management system across the Group’s footprint in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia.

By deploying the next generation charging and billing solution, Ooredoo will be able to offer customers the products they need more quickly and be able to tailor pricing, packages and services according to customer demand in each market.

Ericsson Revenue Manager is a cloud-ready convergent charging and billing system that redefines the role of business support systems (BSS). It makes innovation fast and efficient, and opens the door to easier digital services creation that spans beyond telecom and integrates partners from different industries. Ooredoo Group companies will enjoy a single, converged platform that enables them to handle all their users and services, regardless of payment option or access method.

Deploying Ericsson's software and cloud technologies will also support Ooredoo’s ongoing Digital Business Transformation. Ooredoo will begin rolling-out the solution for Indosat Ooredoo, its largest operation, over the next month, before deploying across its other operations in 2016 and 2017.

Waleed Al Sayed, Deputy CEO, Ooredoo Group, said: “Across our footprint, Ooredoo is aiming for data experience leadership, and placing renewed emphasis on empowering our customers and giving them the services they need when they need them. Through this agreement with Ericsson, we will enable every Ooredoo operation to deliver fast, customer-oriented offers and launch new data products and services that support our growing portfolio of digital services and enables the growth of the ‘Internet of Things’.”

Rafiah Ibrahim, Head of Ericsson Region Middle East and East Africa, said: "We are proud to collaborate once again with Ooredoo Group in their strategic digital transformation journey. This collaboration recognises the innovative Ericsson Revenue Manager product and its capabilities to deliver a differentiated customer experience. Today’s announcement highlights our vision of the Networked Society and our role in transforming our customers’ business and operations.”

The cloud-ready Ericsson Revenue Manager will provide Ooredoo with a number of advantages as it updates its product portfolio and drives the development of digital innovation across its markets. The simple configuration reduces dependency on technical departments, makes it easier and faster to launch new services, and helps future-proof operations against changing demands from customers and technological disruption.

