North America and Asia Pacific tipped to beat Europe in 5G adoption

May 20, 2020
North American is expected to lead adoption with 25 percent of mobile subscriptions to be 5G by 2022. One in 10 users in Asia are expected to have 5G subscriptions in the same time period, making it the second fastest growing region after North America to adopt the super fast mobile internet technology. 
In the mobility report for June 2017, Ericsson said it expects more than half a billion 5G subscriptions worldwide by 2022, covering about 15 percent of the world's population. 
North America and Asia Pacific are leading the way in 5G technology, with South Korea, Japan and China expected to join in the next few years.
Last week, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported that the country's three leading mobile service providers - NTT Docomo, KDDI and SoftBank Group, are expected to invest a combined $45.7 billion in 5G technology, starting in Tokyo ahead of the 2020 Olympics. 

