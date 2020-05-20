Nanyang Polytechnic selects Unified Inbox as critical IoT provider

Unified Inbox’s intelligent IoT messaging technology is being used by Nanyang Polytechnic to create innovative smart nation solutions to help businesses and improve people’s quality of life

Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) and Unified Inbox today announced their collaboration, including the successful integration and testing of NYP’s “CUBE” Internet of Things (IoT)-secured messaging gateway for healthcare.

Secured, resilient, and intelligent connectivity, including multi-platform communications and real-time interaction, are a prerequisite — particularly for mission-critical services — for Singapore’s smart nation initiative.

According to Kan Siew Leong, NYP’s Principal Investigator: “The team successfully demonstrated the ability to send real-time messages on elderly care and patients’ health to authorised mobile devices using CUBE and Unified Inbox’s UnificationEngine™ intelligent IoT messaging platform. CUBE is comprised of two novel algorithms patented by NYP.”

Unified Inbox Chief Executive Officer Toby Ruckert echoed Kan’s remarks on the critical importance of IoT security: “CUBE permits only authorised sensors, IoT devices, and oximeters to access a secured ad-hoc network. This network can be within an elderly care facility, a community hospital, or a smart home environment.

“It transmits health information messages using NYP’s on-site secure IoT messaging gateway to the UnificationEngine in the cloud. These health messages can then only be received by the authorised mobile devices used by the patients’ doctors, nurses, caregivers, families, and next-of-kin.”

Kan added: “Beyond healthcare, CUBE can be easily adapted and developed for use cases in mission critical environments, including: hospitals, financial services, public transportation, and the government.

“For example, when there’s a transportation breakdown anywhere in the system – on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) train, on a bus route, or even in a lift, an internal as well as a public broadcast message can be immediately posted on a Facebook or Twitter account, and the necessary authorities and service personnel can be instantly messaged in a WhatsApp, Telegram, or other messaging group.”

Ruckert concluded: “Industry collaboration with NYP demonstrates the ability of its staff and students to deliver innovative and pragmatic solutions suited to the needs of the global market.

“This project on secure IoT gateway for controlled access and personalised security — based on the specific user’s needs across different types of IoT “things” and mobile devices — is a good start, and we are excited to continue our collaboration with NYP to explore further applications of our UnificationEngine intelligent IoT messaging.”

