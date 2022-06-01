Flash memory leader Kioxia completes Chubu Toshiba takeover

Kioxia Holdings Corporation , a global leader in flash memory, solid state drives (SSDs) and software solutions – and inventor of flash memory – has completed the acquisition of Chubu Toshiba Engineering Corporation.

The Japanese company, which rebranded from Toshiba Memory in 2019, entered into a share purchase agreement with Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation in February to strengthen Kioxia Group’s technology development capabilities.

This move brings the engineering team in-house and will also drive cost efficiencies.

Chubu Toshiba Engineering Corporation will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Kioxia Corporation under the name of Kioxia Engineering Corporation.

Kioxia is ranked second globally for the production of flash memory, accounting for 20% of the global market. Under a joint venture with Western Digital, that figure rises to around 35%.

Kioxia saw record revenue of US$11.8bn in FY21 as sales for data centre memory and cloud were driven by the ongoing digital transformation and remote working. Smartphone-related sales also grew, with more mobile storage required for the switch to 5G. The move towards autonomous vehicles and smarter cars is also fuelling demand for Kioxia memory solutions.