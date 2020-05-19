Macquarie Bank wins Red hat digital innovation award

Macquarie Bank has received a prestigious award for exemplary technological advancements as well as for displaying exemplary leadership on the matter. Recognised for its work in Australia and New Zealand at Red Hat’s annual Innovation Award APAC, the bank was proud to receive the award.

Red Hat, a leading global provider of open source solutions, used its ceremony as a forum featuring presentations on industry trends and open source strategies; topics such as big data, mobile and hybrid cloud were also discussed.

This year’s Red Hat Innovation Awards APAC winners stand out for their outstanding integration of Red Hat solutions, and how they are using open source to address challenges and transform and modernise their organisations’ information technology to help accelerate innovation and agility.

Macquarie Bank used Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP), and Red Hat Gluster Storage to construct its new digital banking platform. Macquarie Bank has been working to transform its retail digital capabilities over the past 18 months. In building a new digital banking offering from the ground up, the bank sought to offer its customers a truly intuitive and personalised digital banking experience. The new digital banking environment offers customers a full view of both their personal banking and wealth management holdings, enabling them to manage their finances in one place in an intuitive and engaging way.

Rajay Rai, Digital Architect, Macquarie Bank said: “We’re honoured to be named as the recipient of a Red Hat Innovation Award at this year’s Forum. In building our new personalised and intuitive digital banking offering, we sought to provide customers with features that we believe to be a first of their kind in Australian banking and tools that are more like the social media sites, search engines and video or music streaming services our customers currently use.

“To achieve this we required a platform for execution and delivery that supports a constant stream of innovative solutions. Working with Red Hat enabled us to achieve greater agility and speed to market in a fast-changing technology landscape.”

Max McLaren, regional vice president and general manager, ANZ, Red Hat, “Macquarie Bank is a worthy winner of the award. They have shown exemplary use of open source solutions, and it's our honour to celebrate their ability to break with traditional moulds and explore imaginative strategies to stay ahead.

“Presenting this award today, at the Red Hat Forum in Sydney, provides an ideal setting. At the Forum businesses come together to share their insights into open source, as well as network and pick up on some of the latest tech innovative trends that could potentially benefit their organisation.”

