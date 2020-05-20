Lenovo launches world’s first augmented reality smartphone

China’ Lenovo Group Ltd – the largest personal computer maker in the world – is set to launch an augmented-reality-enabled smartphone in China next month.



This comes as part of a concerted effort to boost its phone sales using innovative new products.

The Phab2 Pro is the first smartphone in the world to host Google’s Tango Augmented Reality applications without the need of other accessories. Lenovo’s CEO and Chairman Yang Yuanqing recently said that the phone will help create new business models by bringing new interactive experiences to consumers.

The new smartphone, first announced in June, is based on Google Inc's Tango project and allows users to play virtual dominoes on a physical table and shoot digital robots.



"Technology innovation and business model innovation are part of the new path for growth," Yang said.

Yang also asserted that in the not so distant future, smart devices will not be limited to just computers or smartphones. Furthermore, these devices will be powered by natural language interaction, artificial intelligence, and cloud services.

"The handsets are not just incremental improvements on existing phones. They are designed to stand out in the industry where smartphones look and operate just the same" Yang said, commenting on the release of the Phab2 Pro.



SOURCE: [China Daily]