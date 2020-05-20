Article
Is the Philippines moving towards a mixed energy sector?

May 20, 2020
The Philippines’ Department of Energy (DOE) has recently issued certificates of endorsements (COE) covering 49 power projects as of the end of July this year, according to Government data.
 

The data showed that of these 49 projects, 26 are classified as renewable energy (RE) projects cleared with COEs.

Out of these RE projects, there were 22 solar farms, the largest of which is the 100-megawatt Sta. Rita solar farm of Jobin-Sqm Inc. in Subic Freeport Zone in Zambales.

Also notable on the list is the the 63.3-MW solar farm of Solar Philippines Calatagan Corp. in Batangas, the 50-MW solar farm of Petro Solar Corp. in Tarlac and the 50-MW solar project of Sulu Electric Power and Light (Phils) Inc. in Palo, Leyte.

The DOE granted COEs to two hydropower plants – the eight-MW hydroelectric power plant of Mindanao Energy Systems Inc. in Claveria, Misamis Oriental and the one-MW hydropower project of Mindoro Grid Corp. in San Teodoro, Oriental Mindoro.
 

With just over half (53 percent) of COE endorsed power projects in the Philippines representing renewable energy concerns, it is looking increasingly likely that the country is moving to a more diverse energy sector.  

