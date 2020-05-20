International consortium heads up $300 million Vietnam solar project

In a move that will bolster Vietnam’s small but growing renewable energy sector, Natcore Technology Inc will be overseeing a £300 million solar power project.



The project came about after Natcore signed a MoU with a European renewable energy developer and a Vietnamese consortium; the companies involved will form a separate company to develop a 200 MW solar energy project.

The predicted $300 million cost will cover almost every aspect of the solar energy project, including engineering, procurement, construction, and land acquisitions, as well as development fees. The project will also include an onsite laboratory and could even have the capacity for a solar panel manufacturing facility.

As part of its project, Natcore will recommend a selection of manufacturing equipment to its clients, and will offer limited exclusivity to incorporate new technology into the facilities when it becomes available for commercial production.



Charles Provini, Natcore president and CEO at Natcore said: “Our ‘Best of Breed’ initiative is a direct result of our being approached repeatedly by groups requesting our solar cells for their power projects, even though our technology has not yet reached the market.”

SOURCE: [Rochester Business Journal]