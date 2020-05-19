IDC: Twice as many NZ companies taking advantage of IoT in 2017

The International Data Corporation (IDC) has revealed more than 25% of New Zealand enterprises leveraged the power of IoT in 2017, almost a twofold increase on the year previous (13.7%).

IDC reported a wide array of use cases spanning supply chain, manufacturing, retail and healthcare, beyond the so-called ‘connected cow’, an innovation which has seen many dairy farmers attached IoT collars to their herds to monitor health.

Monica Collier, Research Manager for Telecommunications, IDC New Zealand, commented: “New Zealand organisations are understanding that the value of the Internet of Things is in the data it produces and, more importantly, what that data enables companies to act upon or improve.”

RELATED STORIES:

"Additionally, endpoint costs continue to decrease and the range of connectivity options is increasing; it's easier to get an IoT business case across the line,” she continued.

The major reason for the larger uptake of IoT across the country is customer-driven, the research says. Indeed, New Zealand organisations place more focus on the customer, as a driver for IoT, than any other country surveyed across Asia Pacific.

Companies taking advantage of this and performing well in the deployment of IoT services include Google, IBM, Dell and Rockwell Automation.

"The New Zealand IoT Alliance research says that IoT could bring NZ$2.2bn of benefit to the New Zealand economy over the next ten years. Our report illustrates how companies have understood that message and are implementing IoT to increase productivity and improve customer experience,” Collier added.

More information on the findings can be found at www.idc.com.