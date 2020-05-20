Article
Technology

Huawei reveals plans to raise R&D funding

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

The China-based technology firm, Huawei, has announced that it will increase funding on research and development (R&D) up to $20bn as it aims to be a figurehead in 5G technology, Reuters reports.

The company confirmed on Thursday (26 July) that it will spend between $15bn and $20bn in order to make a substantial increase on the 89.7bn yuan ($13.23bn) spent in 2017.

Huawei is set to dedicate 20-30% of the figure to basic science research which is a rise from the initial projected figure of 10%.

According to Factset, Huawei is one of the biggest R&D spenders in the world alongside Amazon and Alphabet.

See more:

The phone company confirmed on its website that approximately 80,000 of its employees are involved in R&D which accounts for around 45% of the total workforce.

It was also revealed on Thursday that Huawei pledged to only charge fair and reasonable rates for its 5G intellectual property which is anticipated to fully launch in 2020.

The news comes a week after Huawei announced it was on schedule to ship 200mn phone handsets to the global and domestic markets in 2018 which would mean the company became the world’s second biggest provider after Samsung.

Chinahuawei
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy