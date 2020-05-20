How Baidu and nVidia are supporting self-driving cars

Two tech giants - nVidia and Baidu – have said that they will be partnering to build a computing platform for self-driving cars, initially focused on the Chinese market.



nVidia’s automotive segment has grown by nearly 70 percent in the next year and is therefore becoming a significant contributor to its revenues. A large portion of this can be attributed to China – specifically building in-car features for high-end models. nVidia’s DRIVE PX 2 automotive supercomputer can process information on the car and its surroundings in real time and is a perfect example of the company’s innovative offering to the self-driving car mix.

Baidu brings time-tested mapping technology and also has cloud service platform which enables it to gather data to support the self-driving platform.



Together with nVidia’s ‘deep learning’ technology, the new self-driving car platform will be able to locate the vehicle on an HD map and plan a safe journey.

Baidu and nVidia’s agreement involves developing and building the autonomous driving technology on an open platform that will enable automakers to use it for their own self-driving vehicles.

This will be available to both branded car OEM consumer vehicle offerings and for fleets of driverless commercial vehicles.



The September issue of Business Review Australia & Asia is now live.

Follow @BizRevAsia and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Asia is also on Facebook.

SOURCE: [Forbes]