HealthKit expands international portfolio with the launch of its Europe, Middle East, and Africa office

The Australian cloud healthcare company, HealthKit, has opened its Europe, Middle East, and Africa office in Cork, Ireland.

The Melbourne-based firm has launched the EMEA headquarters in order to meet its goal of reaching 40,000 practitioners by the end of 2018.

“With HealthKit, practitioners can manage their entire practice, simply and effectively in the cloud, improving efficiency and access to vital patient information, and ultimately realising improved patient outcomes,” stated the firm.

HealthKit currently reaches 28,000 health practitioners – spanning across 75 professions and 50 countries.

“After two years of preparation, we are delighted to launch our first overseas office in Ireland,” the CEO and co-founder of HealthKit, Alison Hardacre, stated.

“Cork’s growing reputation as a health and tech hub, the support from organisations such as the IDA and Cork Chamber of Commerce, the high quality of educated talent, and proximity to international transport links means it is the most attractive choice.”

“Today’s gigabit broadband network announcement further strengthens the city’s world-leading community infrastructure and reaffirms our decision to build our EMEA expansion from Cork.”

“Our new European base will give us the reach and 24-hour customer support needed to achieve our ultimate goal: using disruptive technology to achieve the best possible healthcare outcomes for practitioners and patients worldwide.”