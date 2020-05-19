Google launches Gboard in Australia

Google’s Gboard has launched in Australia, after launching in the US back in May.

The app allows iPhone users to search and send information, GIFs, and emojis using the keyboard, without switching back and forth from the messenger app. It means users can search for information – on a web browser or another app – without having to leave a conversation.

On the official Google blog, the app also boasts Glide Typing, which means you can type by sliding your finger from key to key, instead of the usual tapping.



