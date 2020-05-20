Article
Technology

Goldman Sachs leads $300mn investment in RenRenChe, China's online car sales platform

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Chinese online used car sales platform, RenRenChe, recently received a $300mn cash injection in an investment led by Goldman Sachs.

Founded in 2014, RenRenChe is an e-commerce company allowing users to buy and sell second-hand cars online. Last year, according to the South China Morning Post, data from the China Automobile Dealers Association revealed that 12.4mn used cars were sold in China, marking a year-on-year rise of 19.3%.

See also:

Online car platform Chehaoduo raises $818mn in funding round led by Tencent

Huawei to invest in developing emotional AI

Top 10 biggest companies in Asia

At the moment over 210mn cars are privately owned throughout the country, which is the largest automobile market in the world.

RenRenChe says it is planning to use this new investment to hire more staff and invest in new technology. The company has also had investment from Didi Chuxing, and regularly sells cars to the Chinese ride-hailing giant.

Other backers in this most recent round included Shunwei Capital, Tencent and Beijing Prometheus Capital.

TencentAutomotiveDidi ChuxingRenRenChe
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy