Flip and Spark’s Skinny top Consumer NZ telco study, Vodafone ranks last

Consumer NZ has published the results of its latest consumer satisfaction survey on the telco industry, with major player Vodafone registering below-average on all performance indicators.

Spark-owned Skinny (75% satisfaction rating) was recognised as the best mobile provider, while Flip (70%) emerged as the top-rated ISP, even though it does not offer fibre services. Of the companies that do provide fibre, Skinny again emerged as the provider with the fewest problems.

Vodafone (48%) and Spark (49%) registered disappointing satisfaction ratings in the mobile provider categories.

Consumer NZ’s survey suggests fibre is now the most common type of residential internet connection. However, for many households, the installation process has presented issues.

Consumer NZ Chief Executive Sue Chetwin pointed towards problems in the rollout of fibre: “One in three fibre customers encountered issues during installation. Twenty percent said agreed time frames weren’t met, while 12% told us their property had been damaged or not restored properly during installation.”

The Consumer NZ telco survey was based on a nationally representative sample of 1561 New Zealanders, aged 18 and over, and carried out online in December.

Vodafone appears to be faring better in Australia. In August 2017 it was recognised by Canstar Blue as the leading telecoms provider to small Australian businesses, beating the likes of Telstra and Optus.