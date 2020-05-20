Financial Times joins Line chat app to increase Asia coverage

The Financial Times has joined Asian chat app Line - the most popular chat app in Thailand, Taiwan and Japan, similar to WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.



This move will open up its content to more than 200 million monthly active users across Northeast Asia.

A spokesperson for FT said: “We are keen to reach new and existing readers wherever they want to get their news, and Line is an exciting platform for news.”

The FT launched its first daily Asia edition in 2003. It joined WhatsApp last year in order to deliver its mixture of daily free-to-read articles and updates to new readers.



A mixture of both Asian and global stories will reach FT’s Line followers, with a mix of news – including Big Reads, analysis and features – and video spread across four daily posts. A weekly alert will also reach followers featuring a longer read from the publication’s Life & Arts section.

Renée Kaplan, the FT’s head of audience engagement, said: “This move is part of a broader engagement strategy to reach audiences – both subscribers and new readers – wherever they are.

“Line will allow us better serve our audience in Asia, which has been growing steadily since the launch of the FT’s Asia edition in 2003.”



SOURCE: [Press Gazette]