Federal government awards Unisys $77.7mn border control tech contract

Global IT services provider Unisys has secured a three-year, $77.7mn contract to supply the Australian Department of Immigration and Border Protection (DIBP) with managed end-user computing and infrastructure support services.

The contract includes 24-7, first level service desk support for all immigration systems and infrastructure support for the DIBP’s midrange equipment.

Lysandra Schmutter, Vice President Public Sector, Unisys Asia Pacific, said: “International airlines, freight companies and travel agents all need to interact with DIPB's immigration systems, and the combination of Unisys' domain knowledge, technology and experience delivers the seamless electronic process they expect.

“Effective communication between these systems is critical to allow the Australian Government to check and manage who and what is coming into Australia in a timely manner, while preventing unnecessary delays to legitimate people or cargo entering the country."

Unisys is familiar with governmental contracts, currently working with 300 government departments around the world.

Mark Forman, Global Head of Public Sector business at Unisys, added: "Australia is a global leader in the use of technology to secure a country's borders. Border security technology is evolving rapidly and that technology must be maintained at a high level of reliability to ensure availability around the clock – to protect the border while facilitating international trade.”