Article
Technology

Facebook to unveil location-based service next month

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The new service means that Facebook's 400 million-plus users will be able to see the locations of their friends in addition to their status updates.

The social networking giant plans to unveil the new feature at its annual development conference in late April.

The Times, citing people familiar with the company’s plans, said Facebook will provide its own service direct to its users and will also open up its Application Programming Interface (API) to other developers so that users of those services can share their location with their Facebook friends.
 
The company’s location-based service was reportedly not targeting smaller, popular  location-based start-ups like Foursquare, but was instead aimed at competing with Google in the market for small-business advertising. 
Facebook was founded by the now 25-year-old Mark Zuckerberg in his Harvard University dorm room in 2004. The Palo Alto, California-based company employs 1200 people.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook, which turned cash flow positive last year, could see revenue of between $1.2 billion and $2 billion ($1.31bn - $2.18bn) this year.
 

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy