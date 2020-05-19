Article
Technology

EasyMile, TAG to trial electric driverless buses

By Thierry Boudan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Mass transit firm Transit Australia Group (TAG) and vehicle technology specialist EasyMile have partnered up to develop and test electric driverless buses at an autonomous vehicle hub.

The collaboration will see the two companies trialling EasyMile’s EZ10 autonomous buses at TAG’s Precision Buses site in South Australia where the autonomous vehicle hub will be located.

See also:

The firms have revealed that the shuttle buses can carry up to 15 passengers, reaching speeds of 45km/h.

“We have combined world-leading autonomous vehicle products and technology with our expertise and innovation in designing and operating mass transit networks,” said TAG CEO Michael McGee.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to work with a world leader and to explore how we can integrate this emerging technology into existing public transport systems as a ‘first and last mile’ mobility solution.”

Further, TAG hopes that the partnership might lead to the development of an autonomous version of the company’s existing ZDi electric urban bus.

“Our ZDi electric bus, which is already manufactured in Adelaide and being trialled on the city’s public transport network, has flexible architecture allowing easy adaptation and integration of new driveline technology and autonomous control systems,” McGee continued.

The first public trials of the shuttles buses are expected to be revealed later this year.

TechnologyAutomotiveautonomous vehiclesElectric vehicles
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy