Dunedin to receive LED street lighting network

UK smart street lighting company Telensa has announced it is to provide its technology to the city of Dunedin as part of an upgrade to the street lighting network.

Part of a contract awarded to Australian infrastructure company Broadspectrum, the work will replace the 15,000 sodium street lights currently in use in the city with wirelessly connected LEDs. 85% funded by the New Zealand Transport Agency, the project is expected to take 18-24 months.

Telensa’s intelligent, wireless PLANet system will give the city council the ability to independently tailor lighting levels across the city, with the benefit of improving efficiency and reducing maintenance costs thanks to automatic fault reporting.

Will Gibson, founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Telensa said: “Cities across New Zealand are increasingly adopting wireless control systems for their streetlights – reaping significant environmental, cost and maintenance benefits as well as providing a platform for future smart city applications. Following our projects with Whakatane and Wellington, we are delighted to now also be working with Broadspectrum and Dunedin City Council to bring these capabilities to yet another city in New Zealand.”

Richard Saunders, Group Manager Transport at Dunedin City Council said: “This project shows our commitment to intelligent infrastructure and how we’re delivering a safer, more cost-effective service environment. We’re excited to be working with Telensa and Broadspectrum to make our streetlights smart and to create a platform to deliver smarter, more joined-up services to our residents in the future.”