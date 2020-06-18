dtac strikes a game-changing partnership with NetFoundry

dtac, a leading mobile operator in Thailand, has chosen NetFoundry to deliver an innovative NaaS (network as a service) called SmartConnect.

Serving over 20mn customers in the Southeast Asia (APAC) market, dtac’s network is one of the best in the region; it runs on 90% fibre-optic cable and is Thailand’s most robustly prepared network for the deployment of 5G.

It is hoped by the company that SmartConnect will help to consolidate this position even further, which will pioneer the usage of 5G, IoT, cloud computing and other aspects of digital transformation to drive the value of its network services.

Introducing the cloud

In addition to receiving NetFoundry’s technical assistance, dtac considers that the former’s partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS - cloud provider), Google and Microsoft Azure will be instrumental in migrating its services to the cloud.

“dtac’s capacities and solutions are enabling the seamless communication modern workers need to operate at in the ‘new normal’ - particularly in light of COVID-19 - enabled by a reliable and secure network,” said Rajiv Bawa, Chief Business Officer of dtac.

“Our new partnership with NetFoundry will make this possible, and boost our 5G capabilities to new levels. With SmartConnect our networks are quicker, safer and easier to operate than ever before.

“With the launch of dtac smart connect services, our first priority will be to give remote workers a new face via this next-generation solution for the enterprises & SMEs of Thailand’s market which are struggling in COVID crisis using old VPN technology,” he added.

Defining the network of the future

The company’s choice to partner with NetFoundry is based on its reputation as a leader in cloud and IoT networking. With experience ranging from edge computing to data centres and apps, NetFoundtry represents a fast and secure partner for digital transformation.

Dipesh Ranjan, VP and MD at NetFoundry APAC, stated that the partnership was fundamentally about transforming the technological nature of telcos in the region.

“dtac has decided to differentiate itself from a traditional telco and has built its services around applications in the modern and multi-cloud world, where data must be reliable, secure and delivered anywhere, anytime without depending on traditional methods and networks.

“We replace the need of VPNs, SDWANs or MPLS networks. Our cloud orchestrated and zero trust model reliably deploys and manages global software-defined networks, optimises internet and improves security. DTAC SmartConnect will enable both NetFoundry and dtac to go one step further for Thailand customers,” he said.