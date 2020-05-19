Digital Realty breaks ground on new Sydney data centre construction

Sydney is about to welcome another data centre to what is a growing industry for the city.

Digital Realty, a global provider of data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions with 145 sites in 33 cities, has commenced construction on a new data centre development in Western Sydney.

Australia is a key market for Digital Realty's business across APAC and worldwide. The new development is expected to create over 500 jobs throughout the construction phase and upon completion.

Once fully operational, SYD11 will be a 14MW facility, across a total of 16,360sqm.

The new facility will be connected to the company's existing SYD10 Erskine Park facility, with construction expected to take up to 12 months. The data centre will provide up to 30 permanent roles, including facilities managers, engineers, security personnel and additional contractors.

"With two data centres in Sydney and two in Melbourne, we are pleased to be further expanding our footprint in Australia to better serve our growing customer base," said Krupal Raval, CFO APAC, Digital Realty.

"In addition to demonstrating our commitment to our local customers, we hope this facility will become a hub for the modern economy, providing a significant boost in employment and additional investment in the area."

In the APAC region, Digital Realty operates a network of data centres located in Singapore, Hong Kong, Osaka, Melbourne and Sydney.