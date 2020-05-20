Complexica to prove AI software to PFD Food Services

Australia's largest privately-owned food services company, PFD Food Services, is to partner with artificial intelligence software provider Complexica.

In a press release, Complexica announced that it had signed a contract with PFD Food Services to provide AI software in order to automate and optimise in-field sales activities. Specifically, the contract will see will PFD employ Complexica’s Touchless CRM, Customer Opportunity Profiler and Order Management System.

“After evaluating a number of software systems available in the marketplace, we have ultimately selected Complexica for sales force automation and CRM,” said Kerry Smith, PFD Food Services’ CEO. “Given our extensive product range and long tail of hospitality customers, Complexica’s applications are best suited to deal with this inherent complexity without burdening our team with endless data entry. We look forward to deploying Complexica’s software to help us provide customers with maximum value and service.”

The cloud-based applications are said to have a use across PFD’s sales process, such as call planning and visiting customers, in-field quoting and ordering and the recording of customer information.

Matt Michalewicz, CEO of Complexica, said: “Our cloud-based applications will serve as a key platform for sales staff to optimise their daily activities, personalise interactions with customers, and analyse data to generate actionable insights. We look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of PFD Food Services with this project and beyond.”

Complexica’s software is oriented towards optimising sales, marketing, and supply chain decisions for manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Their enterprise software applications are powered by an AI platform they call Larry, the Digital Analyst.